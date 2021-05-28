Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

