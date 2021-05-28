Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard near-term prospect looks gloomy as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns. Moreover, it is witnessing weaker server demand due to macroeconomic uncertainties, supply constraint, and ongoing shift to cloud computing. Nonetheless, HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run.”

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.