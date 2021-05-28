The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.80

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 53909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Get The Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.