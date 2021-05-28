Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $685.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

