Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $685.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.