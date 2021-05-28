Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.37). Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($9.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.61.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

