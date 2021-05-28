Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

JEF stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 782,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 162,712 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $3,224,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 267.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

