Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Sector Perform

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of ENLC opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

