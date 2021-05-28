Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $665.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $319.41 and a 12 month high of $679.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

