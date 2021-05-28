Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

ET stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

