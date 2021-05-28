Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.26.

NYSE BBY opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.