CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CRH were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.5736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

