Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.