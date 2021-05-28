Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Down 4.5%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

