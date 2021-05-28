Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $125.38

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$125.38 and last traded at C$125.31, with a volume of 1594882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$131.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.76. The firm has a market cap of C$81.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.4899994 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

