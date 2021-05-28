Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Up 139.0% in May

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of SMTI opened at $28.25 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.
About Sanara MedTech
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.