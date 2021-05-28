Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Short Interest Up 139.0% in May

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SMTI opened at $28.25 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

