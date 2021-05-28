Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TLC stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 120.54% and a negative net margin of 774.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

