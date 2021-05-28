Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Grows By 193.1%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the April 29th total of 426,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other SuRo Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.72 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $332.09 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.04.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 218.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

