Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after buying an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.18 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

