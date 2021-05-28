Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.