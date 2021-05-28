Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,678 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.71 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.91.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.27%.

In related news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

