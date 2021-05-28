Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321,788 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

