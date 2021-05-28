Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) PT Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.