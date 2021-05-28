Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to “Buy”

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SolarWinds (SWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.