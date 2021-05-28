Needham & Company LLC Lowers LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $77.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

RAMP opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,949,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,953,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

