PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $11.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target increased by analysts at Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,911 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

