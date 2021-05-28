DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $361.91 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.59.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.