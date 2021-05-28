Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Get Forterra alerts:

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. Forterra has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 75.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.