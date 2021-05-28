Wells Fargo & Company Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $90.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

