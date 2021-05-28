Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director Sells $615,000.00 in Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HSKA opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -234.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $217.17.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,017,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.