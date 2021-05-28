Swiss National Bank Sells 221,825 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221,825 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Arch Capital Group worth $59,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $602,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

