Critical Comparison: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) versus Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arko and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $3.91 billion 0.33 $13.19 million $0.14 74.29 Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion 1.05 $106.71 million $1.14 30.11

Grocery Outlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arko. Grocery Outlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69% Grocery Outlet 3.61% 15.49% 5.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arko and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 0 2 1 3.33 Grocery Outlet 0 4 8 0 2.67

Arko currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $44.64, suggesting a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Arko.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Arko shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arko has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Arko on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. As of January 2, 2021, it had 380 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

