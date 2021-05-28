CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 374.80 and a quick ratio of 374.80. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.82. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.38. CNFinance had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 594,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.