Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.67 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,794,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Flex by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.