Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 5,407 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,375 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,513,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $64.33 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

