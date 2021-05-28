Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zynga by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after buying an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zynga by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,082,000 after buying an additional 1,367,876 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

