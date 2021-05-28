National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $9,231,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

