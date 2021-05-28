Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

