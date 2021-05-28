Kirk A. Zambetti Sells 3,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

YETI stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

