Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$224,400.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.44, for a total transaction of C$224,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,440,686.60.

Shares of SEA opened at C$23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.50. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

