Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

PSXP opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

