Zacks: Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

