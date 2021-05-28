Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

