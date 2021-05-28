Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,625 shares in the company, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Insiders have sold a total of 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.