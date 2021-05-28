Wells Fargo & Company Raises CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $20.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNX. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lowered CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.