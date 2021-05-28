Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

