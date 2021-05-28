XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in May

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. XPhyto Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.10.

About XPhyto Therapeutics

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharma, diagnostics, and cannabis science company in Canada and Germany. It is involved in the production, cultivation, extraction, isolation, formulation, delivery, and sale of medicinal cannabis. The company also provides contract development and consulting services.

