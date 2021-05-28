XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Down 92.7% in May

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94. XPhyto Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.10.
About XPhyto Therapeutics
