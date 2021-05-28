The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Target Price to $8.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RIDE. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

