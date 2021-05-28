Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.41. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.