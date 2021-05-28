UBS Group Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $97.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE KTB opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.56. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

