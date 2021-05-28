HC Wainwright Raises uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $90.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in uniQure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

