HC Wainwright Raises uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $90.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
QURE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.80.
NASDAQ QURE opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45.
In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,358 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in uniQure by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
